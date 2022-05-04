ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 430 AM EDT early this morning for portions of Central West Virginia and central West Virginia, including the following counties, in Central West Virginia, Braxton. In central West Virginia, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer and Roane. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Fairfax The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM this afternoon. Target Area: Clay The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Oneida affecting Clay County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...South Fork Kentucky River at Oneida. * WHEN...Until 1 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, water is over the road at the bridge and enters the back shop near the track. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 27 feet this morning and then begin to recede. The river will run high through this evening. - Action stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 430 AM EDT early this morning for portions of northeast Kentucky and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Lawrence. In West Virginia, Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult travel for high profile vehicles is possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult travel for high profile vehicles is possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING The strongest winds have eased, but southwest winds with occasional gusts of 25 to 40 mph are still possible early this morning and into this afternoon.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Meade; Seward FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...075...076...086 AND 087 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TOMORROW FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to near 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values in the mid teens to near 30 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger rating before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY A dry airmass overhead and increasing wind speeds today will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. The lowest humidity levels will occur across western Wisconsin where values could average around 20 percent this afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to average between 25 to 35 percent across central and southern Minnesota. Wind speeds will increase significantly by the late morning, and into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph will occur across western Minnesota, with winds of 15 to 20 mph across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, occasional gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range is likely over western Minnesota, and around 20 to 30 mph over eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill and Wheeler. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Sunday 10 AM CDT until midnight Sunday night.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY A dry airmass overhead and increasing wind speeds today will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. The lowest humidity levels will occur across western Wisconsin where values could average around 20 percent this afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to average between 25 to 35 percent across central and southern Minnesota. Wind speeds will increase significantly by the late morning, and into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph will occur across western Minnesota, with winds of 15 to 20 mph across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, occasional gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range is likely over western Minnesota, and around 20 to 30 mph over eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING... 10 AM to 9 PM today * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT

