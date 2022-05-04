Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 5.7 feet, or 4.3 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 5.7 Sat 3 am 6.2 6.7 7.3 10.1 8am Mon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO