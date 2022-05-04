SEE IT: 150 people were lined up by 7 am Wednesday for Depp-Heard defamation trial

Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial kicked off on April 11, there's been no shortage of shocking moments, from allegations of punches thrown to drug use.The actress, 36, has alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence, which Depp, 58, has denied. He then filed a defamation lawsuit against her, and she countersued.Scroll down to read up on the most jaw-dropping reveals heard in the court room.Heard's op-ed robbed actor of millions in incomeIn 2018, the actress penned an op-ed for The Washington Post alleging Depp subjected her to sexual abuse and domestic violence. Though he denied...
Comments / 0