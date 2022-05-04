ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Woman accused of stabbing another in Statesboro

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A 27-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman Wednesday in Statesboro.

According to police, officers responded shortly after midnight to Morris Heights Apartments for a woman who had been stabbed. The Statesboro Police Department learned she had been injured during an altercation on Pine Street, which is about a mile away from the apartments on Morris Street.

After conducting interviews, officers arrested Ccyliyah Wynn, 27, of Statesboro, for one count of aggravated assault. She remains at the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injury. She’s expected to be OK.

Statesboro Police said anyone with additional information on this case can call Senior Det. Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.

WSAV News 3

Chatham County police arrest suspect tied to multiple crimes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes. Larry Johnson, 45, is charged in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged with murder in West Savannah shooting

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 22. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect was indicted for killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah in late February. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested Shawn Campbell Jr., 21 for murder on March 21. The indictment was handed down with the following charges: Felony murder Aggravated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WOKV

No jail time for Georgia mother arrested in death of 8-pound 5-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother accused of starving her 5-year-old daughter before she died weighing just under 8 pounds was sentenced Monday to 20 years of probation. Kylie Mickens was born with the rare 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes weak muscle tone and brain abnormalities. People with the syndrome also have seizures and difficulty swallowing, WSB-TV reported.
HALL COUNTY, GA
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

