Winooski, VT

Police: One wounded in Winooski home invasion

 2 days ago

Winooski, VT — Winooski police say one person was shot Monday during a home invasion on Mallets Bay Road.

Police say multiple people entered the home and one of them fired at a resident. The person who was hit suffered minor injuries. The alleged victim declined to cooperate with officers, police say, suggesting it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you know anything about the incident or have a home surveillance system that may have captured it, contact Winooski police.

