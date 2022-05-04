ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Inside the 'Greatest Wrestling Collection' in Detroit, with more than 130,000 items of memorabilia

fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just guys being dudes inside the house of...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
domino

A Vintage eBay Score Gave This Old Cottage the Perfect Lived-In Feel

It was a classic case of “the worst house on the best street.” The old cottage down the road from Luke Havekes’s weekend home in Canada’s Eastern Townships was a run-down eyesore full of patchy renovations and Band-Aid fixes in a sea of color-coordinated homes with manicured gardens and lush flower beds. Nobody even noticed when it came up for sale and sat on the market for months.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Thrifting for gold! College student with an eye for art reveals he bought a Yoshitomo Nara ashtray at Goodwill for $10 and sold it on eBay for $2,800

A college student with an eye for art hit the jacket pot when he bought a Yoshitomo Nara ashtray at a local Goodwill store for $10 and flipped it on eBay for $2,800. Terrelle Brown, a 22-year-old student at Wheaton College in Illinois, celebrated his payday in a now-viral TikTok video, which showed his shock after he received an eBay alert stating the item had sold for nearly 30,000 percent more than he paid for it.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy