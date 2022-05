May 2 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Monday they have taken a woman into custody accused of shooting another motorist in the face in an alleged act of road rage. Douglasville, Ga., police said in a Facebook update that the suspect had surrendered after being identified from a photo posted by authorities showing a woman pointing what appeared to be a gun from the window of her car.

