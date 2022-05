PELHAM – Riverchase Community Church in Pelham announced that it is happy to welcome its new pastor Rob Mohr to the church’s family. Mohr has been a pastor for 26 years. He began as a youth pastor for 12 years then moved on to become a senior pastor, which he has been ever since. He has served in churches all over the country including Georgia, Michigan and Illinois. You could even say it runs in the family as his father was also a pastor as is his father-in-law. Mohr has been married for 20 years and they have three little girls.

PELHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO