Boil water advisory to go into effect in Anmoore, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Chief Magistrate Mark Gorby’s final work day at the Harrison County Courthouse will come later this month. But Friday marked an important milestone in Gorby’s goodbyes: It was the last day for him to perform intake magistrate duties. The intake magistrate handles...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Energy Express County Collaborative is looking for community groups that would assume responsibility for collecting “found” objects for use by the students participating in the summer reading program. Community groups such as the Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS), parent organizations, church groups,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of a West Virginia city issued an emergency declaration Friday after the second large-scale flooding event in Huntington in nine months. No deaths or serious injuries were immediately reported after several inches of rain flooded streets in and around the Ohio River community. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property, along with a disruption of utility services.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - When Mineral County voters go to the polls Tuesday, things will look a lot different. Each of the county’s 24 precincts will now have an electronic voting device which will automatically tally the votes on site and have the numbers ready to be downloaded when the poll workers return to the courthouse later that night.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday’s primary election will be the first time Harrison County voters will go to the polls since the implementation of a 2018 law requiring the switch to single-member districts for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Prior to that law, the state had...
CHARLESTON, W.VA — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has announced funding for six sewer and seven water system improvement projects. Projects receiving funding were in Harrison, Doddridge and Mineral counties, as well as elsewhere in the state. Grants include: Town of Nutter Fort, $1.06 million grant...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Randolph County Commission has awarded the World Association of Marching Show Bands Buckhannon Host Committee with $7,500 to support the 2023 World Championship in Buckhannon. “We are thankful for the Randolph County Commission’s contribution and excited to have them as official partners of...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - It’s just a few days away from West Virginia’s primary election and Mineral County is in dire need of poll workers. “I only have around 70, and I need 120,” county clerk Lauren Ellifritz said recently, explaining that the county’s 24 precincts need five poll workers each.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Construction on new seating areas and coverings has begun at Palatine Park, and officials hope to get the majority of the work completed before the park’s season of events starts at the end of the month. The Marion County Commission announced in February...
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewall State Park Foundation will be hosting a two day "hands-on" Log Cabin Chinking Workshop on May 21-22 at the Fox Cabin in Stonewall Resort State Park. The Fox Cabin is an historic 150-year-old log cabin that was relocated by the Discovery Channel's...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he is pledging the state of West Virginia’s full support for a proposed project to construct a new interchange on Interstate 79 in the Harmony Grove area near Morgantown. The interchange would serve the new Morgantown Industrial...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The free kickoff event for The Bridge Sports Complex’s new distinction as the first GameChanger sports complex in West Virginia, to be held June 3, will feature a home run derby, 3-point contest, cornhole, dodgeball and innertube water polo competitions, officials said Friday.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the changeover in our website, some candidate-submitted announcements did not get as much online coverage as others, and the News & Tribune is re-running them online today so that our voters in Mineral County can be better informed when going to the polls. Keith L....
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WV News) – Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has. kicked off its 2022 tree-trimming program with plans to clear vegetation along approximately 3,100 miles of power lines in Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia to help enhance electric service reliability for customers. Maintaining...
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. (WV News) - The Mineral County 4-H & FFA Livestock Association will be selling concessions at the Fort Ashby Flea Market Saturday, May 14, from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. The flea market will be May 14-15 at the Mineral County Fairgrounds. The 4-H/FFA will be serving...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events. They are in Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the RCS Transport Lot, Inwood from...
KINGWOOD — Reedsville’s post office is now officially a part of the town after the Preston County Commission approved a small change to municipal boundaries Tuesday. The commissioners voted unanimously to OK the town’s request for a minor boundary adjustment that includes a strip of land along one side of W.Va. 7 leading to the Reedsville Post Office, and the post office itself. There are other properties in that strip, and none of the owners objected to being added to the town.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Cabell County and a 76-year old female from Preston County. “Today is another hard day as West...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council will discuss downtown traffic patterns, among other items, at a special conference session next week. The council will discuss traffic flow through town, particularly in one-way areas. Chris Lane, a developer of the historic Goff building in downtown Clarksburg, in...
