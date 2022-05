The NBA has announced the suspension of Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks for the team’s game three matchup against the Golden State Warriors. He was ejected in game two and called for a flagrant two foul after a hard foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II. Since the game, it was announced that Gary Payton II, who did not return to the game, had fractured his elbow and will miss at least two to three weeks with the injury.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO