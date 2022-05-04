ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf talks abortion access in Pennsylvania

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgITD_0fSjx2qf00

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf joined public officials and members of Planned Parenthood Wednesday to reaffirm his stance to protect abortion access in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf said abortion access and reproductive health will remain legal and safe in Pennsylvania as long as he is governor. The general election for the governor’s seat is Nov. 8.

“Today, I am angry,” said Gov. Wolf. “The right to bodily autonomy is under attack. Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t about preserving life. It’s about exerting control.”

What could absence of Roe v. Wade mean for Pennsylvania?

He has vetoed three different anti-abortion bills since taking office.

“We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in Pennsylvania and in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen,” Gov. Wolf added.

