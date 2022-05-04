ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs, Eric Church & More Are Honoring John Anderson With a Star-Studded Tribute Album

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Luke Combs and Eric Church and more artists are paying tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee John Anderson . On Aug. 5, Easy Eye Sound will release Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson , a collection of Anderson songs by not only Combs and Church, but also Jamey Johnson, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Del McCoury, John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings and more.

The album was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and David Ferguson, the same duo who produced Anderson’s 2020 album, Years.

Notably, the album includes renditions of only two of Anderson’s five No. 1 Billboard country hits (Brent Cobb performs “Wild and Blue,” while McBryde offers a cover of “Straight Tequila Night”), while other performers drew from Anderson’s catalog of more than 60 charting songs.

One noteworthy track is the Welch and Rawlings performance of “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories,” the title track to Anderson’s October 1981 album. Church performs Anderson’s 1995 hit “Mississippi Moon,” while Combs takes on the 1992 hit “Seminole Wind.” There is also a recording by the late John Prine of “1959,” a single from Anderson’s 1980 self-titled album.

Anderson’s induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame came in 2014, in recognition of a catalog of hits, including the Anderson compositions “Seminole Wind,” “I Wish I Could Have Been There” (co-written with Kent Robbins) and more.

“Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs,’” Anderson said in a statement. “It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

Auerbach added, “We weren’t trying to piddle around and make the normal tribute record. It had to be the best singers with the best songs and the best arrangements, and they had to come into the studio. This wasn’t like, ‘Mail me the song, and we’ll put it together.’ I think it makes this record unique. I don’t think most tribute records are done like this. I think that’s why it sounds like a cohesive album. It feels like an amazing mix tape.”

See the full track list below:

  1. “1959” performed by John Prine
  2. “Years” performed by Sierra Ferrell
  3. “Wild and Blue” performed by Brent Cobb
  4. “Low Dog Blues” performed by Nathaniel Rateliff
  5. “Mississippi Moon” performed by Eric Church
  6. “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories” performed by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
  7. “Shoot Low Sheriff!” performed by Tyler Childers
  8. “Seminole Wind” performed by Luke Combs
  9. “When It Comes to You” performed by Sturgill Simpson
  10. “You Can’t Judge A Book (By The Cover)” performed by Brothers Osborne
  11. “Would You Catch A Falling Star” performed by Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull
  12. “Straight Tequila Night” performed by Ashley McBryde
  13. “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)” performed by Jamey Johnson
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood leads tributes to country legend Naomi Judd

Carrie Underwood has paid an emotional tribute to the late Naomi Judd, who passed away at the age of 76. The award-winning singer took to Twitter to pay her respects with a message that read: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Sierra Hull
Person
Luke Combs
Person
David Rawlings
Person
Brent Cobb
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Dan Auerbach
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Gillian Welch
Person
John Prine
Person
Del Mccoury
Person
Eric Church
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combs And Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Tragedy: 'She Was the Queen,' Keith Urban Says Emotionally

Keith Urban is paying tribute to Naomi Judd, who died at April's end, shocking many fans and even her own family. The 54-year-old Australian country musician sang an acoustic performance of The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" at Tuesday's O2 Apollo in Manchester, England, in tribute of the famous vocalist, who died by suicide last week at the age of 76 following long-standing mental health difficulties.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Mourns Naomi Judd’s Death: ‘We Were Very Similar’

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton is remembering her close friend (and fellow Capricorn) Naomi Judd two days after her shocking death. On Monday, the country legend shared a note addressed to Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley, where she expressed her condolences while celebrating The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns,” she wrote. “We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1fI5ZjKka6 —...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd as Top Seven Contestants Are Revealed

During last night’s episode of “American Idol,” judge Luke Bryan took a moment to pay tribute to the late Naomi Judd, who passed away on Saturday. Naomi Judd was a country icon and part of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. She and Wynonna created incredible music together throughout the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, Wynonna and her sister Ashley announced that Naomi died on Saturday at 76 years old. She succumbed to mental illness just one day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Ashley Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi Judd in Heartbreaking Post

Ashley Judd is remembering her late mom Naomi Judd, days after her shocking death. On Monday, Judd posted a series of photos from the Judds’ induction ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, as well as a flashback photo of herself, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi “on Little Cat Creek in Lawrence County, Ky.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy