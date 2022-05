ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - The old nursery rhyme goes ‘rain, rain go away’ but for many Kansas farmers, they're wanting the moisture to come and stay. According to Andale farmer Brian Wetta, “last week, things looked pretty tough. We were a bit concerned, we've had a lot of wind this spring, and just a lot of dry days and months. We haven't had a real good rain since last October."

ANDALE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO