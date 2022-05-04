ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Duo arrested after cocaine worth millions seized during traffic stop on I-12

By Stacie Richard
 2 days ago

COVINGTON, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop early Monday morning in St. Tammany.

Troopers stopped a 2005 Peterbilt 387 traveling on I-12 East. During the stop, troopers asked if they could search the vehicle.

The search uncovered 55 kilograms of cocaine.

“The street value of this amount of cocaine is estimated at $5.5 million,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

New York residents Melvin Contreras, 32, and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante, were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on drug related charges.

LSP says, “Troopers followed up with federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the case has been referred to federal authorities.”

