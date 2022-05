Was Kayvon Thibodeaux the singular Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft trade-up target?. We knew going into the NFL Draft that Dallas had right about six guys about whom move-up plans were mapped out. We were also told that there was one guy in particular who the Cowboys - if he slid down from the range where they expected him to be taken - would cause them to rush to the phone.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO