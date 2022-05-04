1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside CVS in Peachtree City

Deadly shooting outside CVS

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in Peachtree City.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday off Highway 54 and Lexington Circle.

Police said one man is dead and another is in custody.

There is still an active police presence outside the store, which is located in a busy shopping area.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured crime scene tape up in front of the store.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other and an argument led up to the shooting. Neither the victim nor the shooter have been identified.

Police said there is no threat to the public. It is unclear when the scene will clear.

©2022 Cox Media Group