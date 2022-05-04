New cruise to explore the Great Lakes, make stops regionally

A man at the porthole window of a vessel sailing the sea. (piola666/Getty Images)

A new cruise will allow passengers to see the sights of the Great Lakes during voyages lasting between eight and 16 days, as part of Viking's new line of cruise ships.

The Viking Octantis, a new expedition ship, made its first stop in Detroit Tuesday, with the Great Lakes Collection tour including stops in Detroit, Niagara Falls, Mackinac Island and Thunder Bay, among others, on the 15-day cruise. The first voyage will conclude in Milwaukee.

"The Viking Octantis and her sister ship, the Viking Polaris, have been designed for discovery—to enable our guests to explore the world’s most pristine destinations in comfort and in the most responsible way possible," Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a statement.

Prices for Great Lakes cruises range from $5,995 to $13,995 with the Viking Octantis housing 378 guests on a 665-foot-long boat.

"The largest and most modern ship in the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis represents Viking’s significant investment in tourism for the region," the company stated in a press release. "The ship will explore itineraries throughout the Great Lakes with ports of call in Canada and the United States this spring, summer and fall. In 2023, the Viking Octantis will be joined by its identical sister ship, the Viking Polaris for additional exploration."

The cruise will include large windows lining the exterior of the ship and upscale restaurants, along with a pool and spa. Viking Octantis was built in 2022. The Octantis will also explore other parts of the world, in addition to the Great Lakes.