Sheriff Cameron responds to O'Connor, Fleenor; O'Connor notes wife filed suit against sheriff's office

Sheriff Tim Cameron wasn’t too happy about sheriff’s candidate John O’Connor saying crime is out of control in St. Mary’s County.

In response, O’Connor, a current Republican St. Mary’s County commissioner, noted that his wife, Elizabeth O’Connor, who recently retired from the sheriff’s office after 22 years and filed for John O’Connor’s seat on the commissioner board, filed a sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the sheriff’s office several years ago. The lawsuit is still pending.

Cameron (R), who is nearing the end of his fourth and final term, took umbrage at O’Connor’s comments as reported in the Southern Maryland News on April 19.

“My concern about the article is: I’m not running for sheriff,” he said. However, Cameron noted that he endorsed Capt. Steve Hall for county’s top law enforcement position. Hall has served in the sheriff’s office more than 30 years.

“He denigrated some of the good people of the agency,” Cameron said, calling O’Connor’s remarks “despicable” and “opportunistic.”

Cameron disagreed with O’Connor’s assertion that crime is out of control and said that a law enforcement agency does not adapt to crime. This was in response to O’Connor saying, “It’s how you deploy your resources and the skills of the agency in being able to adapt to the crime.”

Cameron said the sheriff’s office has an elite group of patrol officers. “You have to look at what’s coming and manipulate your resources,” he said.

“Every Wednesday we talk about crimes committed in the county over the last seven days,” Cameron said, noting the office has used a service from Geolitica, which uses a proprietary algorithm and crime data to pinpoint 500-foot by 500-foot “hot spots.”

“It’s not random patrol,” he said, noting the program is “directed, data-driven and intelligence-led.”

The sheriff’s office has been using such a program for the past 1½ years, he said.

During a budget public hearing hosted by the county commissioners on April 26, Cameron asked for funding to procure the services of John Jay College’s National Network for Safe Communities at a cost of $385,000 over two years. He later said he may use some asset forfeiture funds if the commissioners don’t specifically approve it.

The program offers “group violence intervention” through a “GVI university” that officers could take, he said. “You engage all aspects of the community and bring everybody to the table,” he said, calling it a “grassroots effort.”

In response, O’Connor said in a text, “The people of this county shouldn’t have to wait for a college in New York to tell them how to solve the violent crime, and it’s a sad indictment of the leadership .... that says we don’t have the experience within to accomplish the goal.”

In addition, he said, “There are hundreds of tactics that can be used to do this. Not one of them is being deployed. That’s why we had two shootings back to back. [Cameron] should worry about the violent crime and let the candidates run this race.” O’Connor was referring to shootings in Lexington Park on April 27 and 28.

When asked how long violence has been going on in St. Mary’s County, Cameron said, “COVID was the perfect incubator for this because you had young people not in school.” He added there was a “push nationally for police to disengage, plus courts were not in session.” The sheriff’s office and courts tried to minimize people in the jail during the pandemic “so people were able to bond out,” Cameron said.

He called this “a perfect storm for violence to raise its ugly head,” adding, “We made a lot of [gun-related] arrests.”

Cameron noted that violence in the Lexington Park area is primarily driven by two gangs.

His reason for endorsing Hall is “he has worked in every unit in every division in the sheriff’s office. It’s a level of expertise no one else in this race has.”

Cameron said that violence being out of control “is a notion, but it’s not accurate.”

He provided statistics from 2016 to 2021 and some from 2022 that show some types of crime arrests are up, but most are down. Murders average three a year in the county, but there were seven in 2020. Last year there were three and so far this year there have been three. In 2020, rapes were down from the five-year average of 28. In 2020, there were 24. In 2021, there were 31.

The only two categories that are clearly up are vehicle thefts and domestic-related crimes, which could be a wide range of offenses.

In regard to Todd Fleenor, a sergeant who retired May 1 and who is also running as a Republican for sheriff, saying that he wants to get rid of the “hug-a-thug mentality” and the “kinder and gentler police mentality,” Cameron said “politicians go after low-hanging fruit. I don’t know what he means. His commentary is unfortunate.”

Cameron questioned O’Connor saying, as reported by Southern Maryland News, that he has 22 years in law enforcement. Cameron produced records from the state that do not show 22 years of sworn law enforcement experience for O’Connor.

In response, O’Connor said he has 22 years in law enforcement and public safety. This includes about nine years as a sworn officer in Maryland, seven years in the military police for the U.S. Army, one year as a deputized marshal working for the U.S. Department of Justice and over 11 years as a certified instructor. Southern Maryland News viewed documentation of such. Some of the law enforcement and public safety instructor experience overlapped.

Cameron said the record showed that O’Connor was fired twice. Although it does, the second time was a clerical error that the state refused to fix, O’Connor said. The record shows that he resigned from Brentwood Police Department 1½ years after he was fired from that agency.

O’Connor said that Cameron bringing this information up was “vicious and petty.”

Sexual discrimination, harassment suit filed

In reference to his wife’s lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court against the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, O’Connor said his wife claims sexual discrimination and sexual harassment.

A court document shows that District Court Judge Deborah K. Chasanow’s most recent ruling in the case dates to 2019.

In a split decision, Chasanow both dismissed and granted different requests by Cameron to dismiss or give summary judgment. She also granted a motion to strike as requested by Elizabeth O’Connor.

In the suit, Elizabeth O’Connor said her coworkers and supervisors made sexually disparaging comments. In 2008, she complained about mistreatment from a supervisor, whom she said was removed, but she then was labeled a troublemaker. Her new supervisor also made disparaging comments, she said, noting that “women could never advance without spreading [their] legs.”

When she was forced to take her canine to the veterinarian due to a tooth problem, she was made to go on her own time, even though a male coworker was given a “duty day” for such, according to the suit. This resulted in a loss of pay.

She said she complained to a supervisor on May 13, 2011, but no investigation took place. Elizabeth O’Connor said she was subsequently investigated for trivial matters and had to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine her fitness for duty.

When her dog retired in the summer of 2011, she was not given another dog and was assigned to patrol, the suit states.

She filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on July 18, 2011, alleging sexual discrimination. She received notice of right to sue from the federal agency on Aug. 18, 2017.

The judge’s decision notes an affidavit from Lt. Michael Gardiner (since retired), which states that “plaintiff’s reassignment ‘was the result of several disciplinary infractions ... that [plaintiff] pled guilty to involving her discipline and judgment.’”

“Defendant, however, has not identified any general policy that required a K-9 handler to be removed due to pending investigations or as a result of multiple infractions,” the judge states. “Plaintiff points out that defendant’s internal investigation noted that ‘she was an effective K9 handler.’”

The decision notes that Elizabeth O’Connor complained about sexually inappropriate comments by Cpl. Frank Fowler in 2008, which resulted in him losing his job.

The publicly accessible documents show there was a large amount of information requested from the sheriff’s office, John O’Connor said, which totaled several tens of thousands of pages.

An email from sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Babcock noted that the case was filed Nov. 14, 2017. The original complaint from 2011 was investigated by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the email states.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office denies the allegations ... consistent with the independent investigation’s findings from 2011,” according to the email.

Cameron declined to comment further on the case, and Hall, who was deposed in the suit, did not respond to a request for comment this week.

In the emailed statement, Cameron said, “We do not comment on pending cases. However, there is only one defendant in the case — the Office of the Sheriff — neither myself nor Capt. Hall are defendants.”

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews