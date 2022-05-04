ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Offer': Justin Chambers could not refuse playing Marlon Brando; first role since 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Long before "Grey's Anatomy," as a fashion model working in Europe, Justin Chambers was bestowed with an iconic American nickname based on his smoldering looks.

"They used to call me 'Baby Brando,'" he says, honored by any resemblance to legendary actor Marlon Brando. "I looked more similar to him when I was young and when he was younger. So I hadn't heard the 'Baby Brando' reference in quite a while."

That will change after Chambers steps out as Brando in Thursday's episode of "The Offer," the Paramount+ series about the making of the classic 1972 drama "The Godfather."

USA TODAY reveals the first look of Chambers as Brando in "The Offer," his first role since departing "Grey's Anatomy" after 15 seasons in 2020 to diversify his acting career. Playing Brando as he prepares for his Oscar-winning role as "Godfather" family head Don Vito Corleone came with some trepidation.

'The Godfather' turns 50: Why Frank Sinatra loathed the novel, told author Mario Puzo to 'choke'

Justin Chambers leaves: Ellen Pompeo calls Alex Karev's 'Grey's Anatomy' goodbye 'the best possible storyline'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgH9n_0fSju6zG00
Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando in "The Offer." Nicole Wilder, PARAMOUNT+

"These are very big shoes to fill. This guy is definitely more handsome, more charming, and more talented," says Chambers of Brando, who died in 2004. "But I thought, 'Why not?' I had wanted to push myself and do something different. This was a whole new territory."

"Godfather" fans have been waiting to see Brando since "The Offer" kicked off with its first three episodes on April 28 – detailing the epic struggle by director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), author and screenwriter Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and producer Albert Ruddy (Miles Teller) to make one of the greatest movies of all time.

"When you say the word 'Godfather,' you just think Brando," says Chambers. "This is like going to Disneyland and (finally) seeing Mickey."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ra9lm_0fSju6zG00
Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando in "The Offer." Nicole Wilder, PARAMOUNT+

Executive producer Nikki Toscano says producers were inundated with taped auditions from actors, including Chambers, eager to take on the iconic Brando role.

" Everyone was putting themselves on tape for this role," says Toscano, who weeded out simple impersonations. "We were blown away by Justin's audition. He subtly captured (Brando's) essence."

The casting is even age-appropriate for the 51-year-old Chambers: Brando was 47 when he darkened his blonde hair with shoe polish and placed tissue paper in his mouth for the bulldog jaw look to instantly become Corleone for his "Godfather" screen test. The transformation floored Puzo and Coppola, the creative duo who fought a resistant studio to cast Brando.

Chambers' first appearance as Brando replays the audition, with Brando greeting his guests at his home in a kimono.  Seeing his co-stars' acting starstruck during the scene boosted Chambers'  Brando mojo.

"These characters are in awe of Marlon Brando, one of the greatest actors ever," says Chambers. "That energy, along with the kimono and the setting, definitely helped feed the scene."

Chambers had an orthodontic prosthetic to capture Corleone's famous jaws (Brando also has a dental implant made to shoot his scenes). But there are no recreations of famous "Godfather" scenes in "The Offer," which focuses on the before and after.

During an "Offer" cast dinner scene before "The Godfather" starts filming, Chambers was wowed looking at the faux famous faces around him, including Al Pacino (played by Anthony Ippolito). "I was just looking at his eyes thinking, 'That's Al Pacino. It was like, 'Wow,' " says Chambers.

He will be nervously watching his own full Brando reveal Thursday, even if he's "not really crazy about watching myself. Some people are going to take to it, and some people won't. You're never going to live up to Marlon Brando," says Chambers. "But I'm going to watch, for sure. And I'll probably walk out of the room before my scenes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Offer': Justin Chambers could not refuse playing Marlon Brando; first role since 'Grey's Anatomy'

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Justin Chambers
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Marlon Brando
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Godfather#Anatomy#Movies#Film Star#Grey S Anatomy#American#Paramount
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Brooke Burke Slams Current Host Tyra Banks

Brooke Burke didn't hold back when it came to her opinion of Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirrorball winner and DWTS host from 2010 to 2013 said she didn't think the dance competition series was the place for a "diva" to be hosting when asked about Banks' performance during the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over How Gibbs Says One Character’s Name

NCIS fans do love and miss Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, on the long-running CBS drama. They listen to his every word. Sometimes, they “think” that they are hearing one thing from Gibbs when he might be saying another. A still-beloved character appears to be on the tip of his tongue a lot. Fans just hear him say this character’s name and they are beside themselves.
TV SERIES
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

465K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy