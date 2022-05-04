ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says there might be a 'slight cost' for commercial, government Twitter users

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

There may be a "slight cost" for commercial and government accounts on Twitter in the future, the platform's presumptive new owner, Elon Musk, tweeted on Tuesday .

Though it's unclear when or if the new price tag would begin, Musk maintained that the app "will always be free for casual users."

Announcements about possible changes to Twitter come after the Tesla CEO and billionaire struck a $44 billion deal to buy the company last Monday . Once the deal is complete, which is expected this year, the social media platform will become a privately held company.

In a statement , Musk wrote that he wanted "to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features" – including making the platform's algorithms publicly accessible, ending spam bots and authenticating all real users. He also has shared plans for changes on Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue, including reducing the price and working toward an ad-free experience.

Some note that Musk, who is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist ," calls for policies that might favor leaving up most tweets and some extremist accounts on Twitter – bringing into question what his new ownership will mean for previously suspended users and hate speech on the platform.

In a letter sent to brands Tuesday , 26 civil rights organizations called on Twitter's top advertisers to demand the platform retain policies such as keeping hateful content and misinformation off the platform and pull advertising spending if the new ownership does not comply.

"Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized," the letter read. "While the company is hardly a posterchild for healthy social media, it has taken welcome steps in recent years to mitigate systemic risks... Musk intends to steamroll those safeguards and provide a megaphone to extremists who traffic in disinformation, hate, and harassment."

Before his tweet about a possible "slight cost" for commercial and government accounts, Musk also shared a CNN article about the letter Tuesday and called for an investigation into the funding of "these organizations that want to control your access to information."

Twitter did not immediately respond when USA TODAY reached out for further comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says there might be a 'slight cost' for commercial, government Twitter users

