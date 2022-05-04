St. Louis Park Connect the Community event set May 15
The St. Louis Park Connect the Community event is scheduled 1-4 p.m. May 15, at Dakota Park, 2643 Dakota Ave. S.
Activities include:
• The State of the Community Address and city updates from Mayor Jake Spano.
• The presentation of this year’s outstanding community member award.
• A ribbon-cutting for the newly completed Dakota Edgewood bike and pedestrian bridge.
• Unveiling of art on the pedestrian bridge.
• Bike tours of the bridge and surrounding neighborhood, led by police officers and firefighters.
• Music from DJ Bob.
• Free ice cream from MN Nice Cream
• Interactive activities.
• Meeting with city representatives.
• Engaging with city and community organizations.
Registration is not required but is available at eventbrite.com/e/connect-the-community-tickets-321886199287.
