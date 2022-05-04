ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Life lately': Kaley Cuoco confirms she's dating Tom Pelphrey with PDA pics

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make one cute pair!

" The Flight Attendant " star shared photos on Instagram Tuesday cuddled up to Pelphrey, 39, while on an outdoorsy getaway surrounded by trees.

In one of the pictures Cuoco, 36, shared, the " Ozark " actor kissed her on the cheek.

"Life lately," she captioned the post. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also shared Polaroid photos of him with Cuoco alongside a lengthy quote about love.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook divorce: 'There is no anger or animosity'

"'But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you,'" the caption began.

The actor continued: "'And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place.'"

"'Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving,'" Pelphrey ended.

Review: Kaley Cuoco keeps delightfully unhinged 'Flight Attendant' Season 2 in the air

Cuoco and Pelphrey's PDA comes just two months after the actress spoke to Glamour for her April cover about relationships and the possibility of getting married again.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021 and tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

"I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she bluntly told Glamour . "But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships."

Cuoco added, "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIDwF_0fSju1Zd00
Kaley Cuoco confirms relationship with Tom Pelphrey. Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

Celebrity relationships: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are both moving on. Why is only one being shamed?

The actress and Cook announced they were getting divorced in September 2021 with a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement provided to USA TODAY by Cuoco's representative Melissa Kates. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The former couple added: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Prior to tying the knot with Cook, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan in 2018 that she wasn't sure she would get married again.

"My ex ruined that word for me," she told the magazine. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met."

Contributing: Amy Haneline, Charles Trepany, Erin Jensen, Carly Mallenbaum

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Life lately': Kaley Cuoco confirms she's dating Tom Pelphrey with PDA pics

OK! Magazine

Hottie Alert! Everything You Need To Know About Kaley Cuoco's New Man Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Kaley Cuoco's single days are once again behind her. The actress confirmed in a few adoring snaps posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, she's dating Ozark hottie, Tom Pelphrey, following her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook. "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' " Cuoco, 36, captioned the shots of her and Pelphrey, 39, snuggled up during a mountain getaway. WOULD KALEY CUOCO EVER GET MARRIED AGAIN AFTER TWO DIVORCES? SHE SPILLS!The actor also shared a few photos on...
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Makes Surprising Decision Regarding Religion and His Kids

Mark Wahlberg recently explained how he broached the subject of religion to his children. The actor showed up on an April 7 episode of Today and spoke about his upcoming film Father Stu where he portrays Stuart Long, a real-life boxer-turned-priest. Wahlberg, a Catholic, said he is dedicated to the...
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
