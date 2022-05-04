ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass: Black students and groups once again targeted by ‘deeply racist’ email sent by ‘coward’

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBLIH_0fSjtxCx00

AMHERST, Mass. — Black students and Black student groups at UMass Amherst have once again been targeted again by racist emails, according to a letter to the campus community from the university chancellor.

The chancellor says the emails were sent Tuesday evening.

“Four Black student groups, several individual Black students, and one campus office received an email containing deeply racist, hateful language similar in tone to an email sent to Black student groups last semester,” according to Umass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

“We have alerted law enforcement to seek assistance in identifying the source of this new anti-Black racist email and will do everything within our power to hold the racist, hateful coward who sent it accountable.” said Subbaswamy. “Investigations into such incidents, law enforcement experts say, are often difficult. The investigation into the original email from the fall of 2021 has thus far been inconclusive.”

The September 2021 racist emails received national attention. Students who spoke with Boston 25 then said they were hurt, but not surprised.

“Every year since I’ve been here there’s been a racist incident and it feels like it’s only gotten worse,” said UMass junior Zach Steward. “It feels like this place doesn’t care about me it has never cared about me and never will.”

[ https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/increase-anti-black-racist-incidents-umass-amherst-vice-chancellor-says/EDGKPTPVYZFAJBZWDOJU6WOSIM/ ]

UMass says it is working with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office in the current investigation.

“The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, along with its law enforcement partners, approaches this investigation with the utmost seriousness, care and attention,” said District Attorney David E. Sullivan. Free speech is rightly held dear in this country, but it does permit hate speech that threatens and intimidates in a way that interferes with a right to education.”

“I realize how frustrating the slow progress of the investigation is and how profoundly disturbing it is that our Black students have been targeted again,” said Subbaswamy. “I am angry and frustrated as well. I will thoroughly assess the status of our investigation and will inquire with law enforcement agencies to make sure that we are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator of these hateful acts to justice.”

“If that person is someone in the campus community, they will face severe university sanctions, up to and including expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution,” according to the chancellor’s letter.

“In the meantime, I want to express my solidarity with our Black students, faculty and staff,” said Subbaswamy. “I will work with campus leaders to ensure that support services are made available to those who seek them and will keep the campus community updated on any developments going forward.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Amherst, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coward#Racial Injustice#Racism#Umass Amherst#Boston 25
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
The Guardian

I moved to an all-girls college to escape my school’s rape culture – finally I can study in safety

Until I reached 16, I’d spent my entire education in mixed schools. A lot of that time was happy: I made friends, learned new skills and explored subjects that intrigued me. But all of those experiences happened under a shadow of misogyny – one that was fuelled by a culture of unwanted sexual advances, rape jokes and crude comments about the appearance of female teachers and fellow students that was allowed to exist in classrooms, completely unchecked by staff.
FIFA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hoop mayhem: Boston dad facing gun charges after a confrontation at son’s AAU tournament in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several serious charges after an incident involving a gun at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford over the weekend. Westford Police tell Boston 25 News that officers were called to The Mill Works athletic complex around 3:00 p.m. Sunday “for a disturbance” and later found the gun stashed in a baby’s diaper bag.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy