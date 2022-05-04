ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Most moms just want a nap for Mother’s Day, poll finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amy Larson
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIz8t_0fSjtwKE00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: what do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin — were in the Midwest alone.

“Proving that midwestern moms really need to get some sleep,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home.

Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.

The gift of chores was tops in states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.

“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum, they want someone to vacuum,” time2play.com wrote

Oklahoma mom fights for name to stay on birth certificate

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers, or a thoughtful card.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhZ5F_0fSjtwKE00
Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Former IU sharpshooter Roth named Blackhawk coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University sharpshooter Matt Roth has a new role in the game of basketball as Roth has been tabbed as the new boys basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian. Roth takes over for Marc Davidson, who was named ‘coach emeritus’ at Blackhawk last month as he continues to battle cancer. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a northwest gas station early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4 a. m. at the Shell station in the 3100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard near Goshen Road. Police could not provide much information, but they did confirm […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Blackhawk Christian’s Helmuth signs with Grace Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Lily Helmuth is heading to Grace Christian to play college basketball as the senior signed her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon. Blackhawk went 18-8 overall last season and won the program’s third-straight sectional title.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Power 93.7 WBLK

An Open Letter To Toxic Moms On Mother’s Day

The initial Mother's Day was organized by Anna Jarvis and was celebrated in during a West Virginia church service. Ms. Jarvis lobbied hard to make the new holiday more widely known. After some major work, a proposal made its way to Congress and they debated making Mother's Day an official national holiday. Unfortunately, it was rejected, but by 1911 every state that was part of the US at the time recognized Mother's Day in some capacity.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
Laclede Record

A Mother’s Worry, A Mother’s Love

While Mother's Day is a celebration of mothers, for the mothers themselves, it is a day of memories. They remember the moment when they discovered they were expecting and the moment the expectation became the reality that changed them. It is not until a mother holds her newborn for the first time that she discovers just how much she can love someone. Her capacity to love increases a hundredfold.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay At Home Moms#Best Gifts#San Francisco#Nap#Time2play Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy