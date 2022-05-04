ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish Will Livestream Her First European Concert

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is making a "special kind of European debut" this summer. The singer will team up with her brother and main collaborator Finneas to live stream a stripped-back concert on June 1, according to NME . The concert will take place at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Germany.

“Performing is such a special thing for me, and to be able to reconnect with my fans back in Europe after so long, is huge,” said Eilish. The Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG, Ulrich Klenke added "In collaborating with Billie we have been given the opportunity to create an evening of optimism with one of the most inspiring talents of our generation."

European fans will have the chance to win tickets to attend the show in person by participating in a range of local contests linked to the theme of digital optimism. The concert will be streamed through MagentaTV, MagentaMusik , and the Telekom Electronic Beats TikTok Channel. Several venues will host public viewing events across Europe as well.

After the special live stream event, Eilish will participate in a six-day event focused on climate change at The O2 in London on June 10-12, 16, and 25-26. The last two dates will coincide with the start of her UK and European leg of the Happier Than Ever world tour.

Comments / 0

