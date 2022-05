It’s been a dog’s age since Arkansas basketball has been as highly thought of as the Razorbacks will be next year. The injection of five top-100 recruits in the Class of 2022, including three five-star players, and four transfers plus the return of starting guard Devo Davis and the potential return of forward Jaylin Williams has national pundits thinking the Razorbacks could be the class of the SEC. Accordingly, CBS Sports boosted the Hogs in their offseason college basketball rankings. Arkansas checked in at No. 3 in the early May edition, up two spots, leaping Kentucky and Baylor, two teams that lost...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO