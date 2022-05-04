ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

Sturgeon Shuffle raises $12,500

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sturgeon Shuffle 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk returned on Saturday, April 30, after a 3-year absence due to the pandemic. The events held at New London Middle School took 5K and 10K participants on a scenic route along the Wolf River on County Trunk X. The road temporarily...

