Crash investigation at Atlanta Hwy and Jimmie Daniel Rd is complete for the day. Please drive safe

NORTH MIAMI DADE (CBSMiami) — There’s a major traffic alert on I-95 Monday.
Three northbound lanes on I-95 are shutdown between Ives Dairy Rd and Hallandale Beach Blvd. due to big rig crash.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man in a Nissan Armada was traveling in the center lane of I-95 and lost control. He swerved into the path of the tractor trailer, causing it to jackknife and cause some of the trailer to lose its cargo.
It happened just south of Hallandale Beach Blvd. at 10:49 a.m. blocking several lanes of traffic.
The northbound and southbound express lanes are also closed.
The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.
This is still an active crash investigation with no estimate yet on when the remaining northbound lanes will reopen.
