ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Inmate found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead shortly after

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On May 4, Joel Vanderpool, 39, an inmate at Camp Hill State Correctional Institution was found unresponsive by staff, according to Superintendent...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
NewsChannel 36

Northern Tier man found dead in prison

CAMP HILL, PA (WENY) -- A Northern Tier man is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell at a prison near Harrisburg. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, 39-year-old Joel Vanderpool of Towanda was an inmate at SCI Camp Hill. Officials say he was found unresponsive in his cell early Wednesday morning.
CAMP HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Camp Hill, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Lower
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Independent

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.White left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Death Reported At Central PA Prison (DEVELOPING)

A death at a central Pennsylvania prison is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police. The death happened at SCI Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman. 'Additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses," Ammerman said Monday, May 4. Follow Daily Voice for updates. to sign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy