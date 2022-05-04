Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar Earn Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will welcome seven new acts into its ranks as part of the 2022 class.

Duran Duran , Pat Benatar , Carly Simon , Eurythmics , Eminem , Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie are being enshrined in the performer category. Heavy metal innovators Judas Priest will enter via the Hall's Musical Excellence Award, alongside songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis .

For Judas Priest, the honor is a long time coming. Eligible for Rock Hall induction since 1999, Judas Priest had been denied induction twice before. Both current and former members of the band expressed hope that they would finally be recognized and bolster the number of metal acts in the Rock Hall.

Benatar is another long-overlooked Rock Hall inductee , who had been nominated before this year. In addition to its lack of heavy metal, the Rock Hall has been criticized for its lack of female members.

The tide seems to be turning this year, however, as Benatar joins six other woman entering the Hall of Fame this year, including Simon, Parton, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox , Early Influence Award recipient Elizabeth Cotton and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient legendary R&B and hip-hop record producer Sylvia Robinson .

While Parton originally tried to decline her nomination, the Rock Hall voters disagreed, vouching that the country legend had a profound impact on a myriad of musicians to follow her. Parton conceded last week that, while she was concerned about taking a spot from a more deserving artist, she would "accept gracefully" if she was inducted .

Some of this year's notable omissions include, Devo , New York Dolls , MC5 and Rage Against the Machine , all of whom had been previously nominated.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on HBO at a later date.