The Tiger Tennis team advanced all seven positions in Thursday’s round to the final round on Saturday at Pueblo City Park courts. No. 1 singles Ali Tedesko and No. 1 doubles with Alyssa Rupp and Angelina Ontiveras will play in the championship matches. Playing in the 3rd place match is No. 2 singles Nathania Smith and No. 3 singles player Tearini Mick. Also in the 3rd place matches are No. 2 doubles Tanna Mock and Macy Paschall, No. 3 doubles Alison Mercer and Selena Hagenau, No. 4 doubles Rachel Comstock and Lillie Reish. The champion in each position will automatically qualify for the state tournament next week. The second qualifier will be the runner-up champion if they have beaten the 3rd place winner in this tourney. However, if the 2nd and 3rd place finishers have not met in this tournament, then there will be a challenge match to determine which will go to the state playoffs.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO