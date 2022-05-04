ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

$1000 Invested In Albemarle 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.38%. Currently, Albemarle...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $50M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Gold futures traded lower on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Albemarle#Alb
Motley Fool

2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Missed production targets and lowered guidance spooked investors in these stocks. The companies are well-placed to benefit from the EV boom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Envestnet

Envestnet ENV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Envestnet. The company has an average price target of $92.6 with a high of $111.00 and a low of $86.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

Consolidated Edison ED has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Consolidated Edison. The company has an average price target of $85.78 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $32M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Yellow YELL shares rose 5.7% to $4.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million. Fluence Energy FLNC stock rose 5.59% to $10.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.0 million. Renovare Environmental RENO stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.32. The company's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Real Matters Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Toronto Stock Exchange approved an amendment to Real Matters Inc REAL RLLMF current Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares from 6 million common shares to 7.6 million common shares that the company may purchase for cancellation. No other terms of the NCIB have changed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Charles Schwab?

Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) short percent of float has risen 12.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.03 million shares sold short, which is 0.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy American Water Works Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from American Water Works AWK. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.655 per share. On Monday, American Water Works will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.655 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Enphase Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Enphase Energy ENPH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy