The Brooklyn Nets announced point guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery to relieve pain from a herniated disc. "After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the Nets' release said. "The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO