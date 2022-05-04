ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

COMING DOWN

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — After years of vacancy and neglect, the process to raze a once-stately home along West Broad Street in Elizabethtown began on Tuesday.

The property is located at 1501 W. Broad St. just west of Pizza Hut. The house was reportedly built in 1932.

On Tuesday, a crew from 4 Seasons Demolition out of Wilmington arrived with an excavator and dump trucks to begin the job. Within a couple of hours, the entire front face of the house had been brought down.

“This is a big house,” said Mark Briggs, the operator of the excavator. “We’re hoping to have it entirely down and hauled away by early next week.”

He added that much of the material from the house would be hauled to the landfill, but the bricks were being kept.

“Someone has asked that we keep those out of the landfill,” Briggs said.

According to Rusty Worley with the town, the property is currently going through foreclosure.

“We’re working with the lender right now,” he said. “But the timing for this has been perfect.”

He added that the property is one of five — four residential and one commercial — the town is working toward demolition on.

Though he couldn’t divulge specifics, Worley did say there is one possible plan being explored for a residential home to be built on the 1501 W. Broad St. location.

Some history

In 2002, John Newton Currie bought from Cecil Warner the property located at 1501 W. Broad St. for the sum of $223,000. Since that time, town staff and board members have struggled with Curry, who lives in Jacksonville, over maintaining the property, including the yard and the 4,706-square-foot home that had six bedrooms.

For years, town staff were maintaining the front of the property for aesthetic purposes and sending Currie a bill for the upkeep. Eddie Madden, then town manager in Elizabethtown, reported Currie was current on his taxes and was paying the mortgage on the property for years, despite never having spent a night in his home.

“What complicates things is the fact that he is current on his taxes,” explained Madden in 2017. “We’ve made repeated attempts to contact him, usually getting his voice mail. He’s unresponsive to most of our attempts.”

Five years ago, the Bladen County tax office listed the value of the home at $177,000 and neighboring homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

Comments / 0

