Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Detective Fires Gun In Carjacking Before Pursuit-Crash (DETAILS)

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OothO_0fSjpT4700
Commisioner Harrison and Mayor Scott provide briefing on carjacking Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department, Facebook

Authorities have released details in the carjacking of a Baltimore Police Detective who fired his service weapon before a brief pursuit Tuesday, May 3.

Three suspects who are believed to be juveniles attempted to flee in a vehicle before overturning and crashing on the Hanover Street bridge at 6:15, city police and elected officials announced in a press briefing.

The detective, who was not in uniform, fired off a gunshot during the incident, and it is unknown if anyone was injured by the shot.

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody, and a search for the third suspect is underway.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

