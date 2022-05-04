ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep driver is second man in two days to die in crash with Brightline train

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A man who tried to beat a Brightline train across the tracks Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood has died from his injuries.

He was the second person in two days to die trying to beat a Brightline train across the tracks; another man died Monday in Pompano Beach. The Hollywood death is believed to be at least the 59th involving a Brightline train.

On Tuesday, the Jeep driver was heading east on Garfield Street in Hollywood, police said, and the train was traveling south parallel to Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told police the crossing arms were down at the railroad tracks and the Jeep maneuvered around the arms to attempt to beat the train.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

A Brightline spokesperson confirmed the details, saying in an email, “The gates were down signaling an oncoming train when the individual drove around the gate.”

A similar crash Monday morning in Pompano Beach killed a man after he drove around the crossing gates at North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street, rendering his silver pickup truck nearly unrecognizable .

Brightline, Florida East Coast Railway and the state of Florida are jointly applying for a $45 million grant to improve safety and prevent crashes along the rail corridor between Miami-Dade and Brevard counties.

Brightline reminds drivers:

  • Never drive around crossing gates.
  • Never try to beat a train.
  • Trains approach from both directions on the tracks.

