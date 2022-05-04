ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Annual Art & Wine Walk takes place this Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdloQ_0fSjpLFX00

Visitors to Downtown Sioux Falls can participate in the May Art & Wine Walk this Friday, May 6.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will have a chance to tour downtown businesses while viewing local art and tasting wine during the annual event presented by Avera.

There are 31 businesses and over 35 artists — painters, sculptors, woodworkers, musicians, etc. — participating in the event. Both viewing the art and meeting the artists is free of charge.

A $25 punch card is good for 10 wine samples, and individual glasses of wine are $5.

Punch cards can be purchased at any participating location or outside Shriver Square on the corner of 11th Street and Philips Avenue Friday night.

To see a full list of locations and artists, visit the Downtown Sioux Falls website .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Annual Art & Wine Walk takes place this Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Plains Zoo announces deaths of 2 red wolves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two red wolves have died, the Great Plains Zoo announced Friday. In a news release, the zoo said a decision to humanely euthanize the pair of wolves was made earlier this week. The pair of wolves were named Ayasha and Nayati. Aysha was born...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

S.F. roads to close Saturday morning due to race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared for road closures in Sioux Falls Saturday morning due to the Avera Race Against Cancer. Sioux Falls Police posted that the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:. Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wine#Musicians#Shriver#Philips#Sioux Falls Argus
KELOLAND TV

Businesses looking to join the Tea party

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — For years people have wondered when is Tea going to connect to Sioux Falls?. The answer to that question is soon. Not only is Sioux Falls inching closer to the once small town, developers have also been busy building homes and businesses on the north side of Tea.
TEA, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KEVN

Food Truck Fridays Return to Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sure it’s spring, but the temperatures today made it feel much more like summer! And nothing screams summer quite like Food Truck Fridays returning to downtown Rapid City. Multiple food trucks like Ugly Graffiti and Maple Street BBQ were present as the City kicked...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Levitt at the Falls reveals 2022 schedule for 50 free concerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown for live music returning to the Levitt at the Falls is less than a month. On Thursday, the Levitt at the Falls announced its full lineup of 50 scheduled free concerts at its downtown Sioux Falls location off Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: May 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can join in the celebration of Sioux Falls’ diverse Latino cultures by taking part in the Cinco De Mayo Falls Park Fiesta. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes live music, food trucks and other vendors. New activities include a kite flying contest and a Chihuahua fashion show. Admission the the fiesta is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
American News

Updated alcohol ordinance approved by Aberdeen Park and Recreation Board

An updated alcohol policy was approved this week by the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Board. It will next be reviewed by the Aberdeen City Council on May 16.  The ordinance, which was presented by City Attorney Ron Wager, establishes rules regarding the sale and consumption of alcohol in all Aberdeen Park and Recreation facilities. Some rules include specifying...
ABERDEEN, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy