Google to invest $75 million more in Oklahoma

Google officials announced a $75 million investment into their data center in Mayes County on Wednesday.

“Google’s continued investment in Pryor creates a ripple effect of growth throughout our community,” Pryor Mayor Larry Lees said. “When Google expands, the growth isn’t limited to the campus. Our schools, businesses, and nonprofits all share in Google’s success, and we are thrilled to see the momentum continue. We’re proud to say the Internet lives in Pryor.”

Google also announced it is partnering with the State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services to help Oklahomans develop digital skills to grow their careers. Through the Google Career Certificate program , Oklahomans will have the opportunity to learn job-ready skills that prepare them for fields such as data analytics, digital marketing & e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.

Additionally, Google announced a grant to fund education programs for nearby Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools.

“Google recognizes the intrinsic relationship and the cohesive collaboration between business and education. The capital investment by Google at MidAmerica Industrial Park has transformed K-12 education and has created generational change by narrowing the opportunity gap for students in Mayes County,” said MidAmerica’s CAO David Stewart. “Today, Google announced a $100,000 education grant for the Chouteau-Mazie School District which will foster ingenuity and encourage a school-driven and school-designed program to increase the upward mobility of its students.”

This isn't the first time Google has invested in the data center. Officials announced a $600 million investment back in 2019. Three years later, another investment is being made to help "contribute to Oklahoma's economy," according to a press release.

This investment announcement comes after Gov. Stitt signed a bill last week that would authorize millions in state subsidies to lure an unidentified major manufacturer to the state.

Google opened its Oklahoma data center in 2011. Over time, the investment in the data center totals up to $3.2 billion.

