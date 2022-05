A new PlayStation Now leak has been making the rounds and if accurate it's bad news for Metal Gear Solid fans. The leak in question has revealed that 56 games different games are being removed from the subscription service this month ahead of it being combined with the new PS Plus in June. Many PlayStation fans anticipated a number of games to leave the service before the merge, but nobody expected this many, and nobody expected the bulk of the games to be PS3 games. Not only are many PS3 games leaving, but one of the best. If the leak is accurate, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will not be making it over to PS Plus come merge time, rather, it will depart the service on May 17, which is horrible news for Metal Gear Solid fans as its the easiest way to play the game that's stranded on PS3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO