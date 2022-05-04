ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Man’s body found in burning vehicle parked at Stellantis Assembly Plant

By Matt Durr
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI -- The body of an unidentified man was found in a burning vehicle Tuesday night and police are now investigating how...

