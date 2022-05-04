I've been going to Dollywood for 10 years. Here are 18 things I always do when I visit.

I've been going to Dollywood for years and I have a few favorite spots, foods, and activities. Carly Caramanna

I've visited theme parks all over the US for over 30 years , and I've gone to Dollywood for over 10.

Its roller coasters, Southern food, and unique touches keep me coming back .

I love the resort, pork rinds, nearby dinner-theater shows, and Lightning Rod coaster.

You can get breakfast meats, eggs, biscuits, and more. Carly Caramanna

An early breakfast at Song & Hearth is a must.

I love to enjoy a good breakfast before the park opens so I'm fueled and ready for rides.

My favorite is Song & Hearth, located at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa.

It serves up the Southern flavors of the region in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Its affordable breakfast buffet is absolutely delicious and I love the sausage gravy and biscuits.

When you get to the park, head to the popular spots first. Carly Caramanna

I always make sure to arrive right when the park opens.

After visiting for many years, I've discovered that if you get to the park for opening you can usually knock out a few of the most sought-after attractions right off the bat before the crowds come in.

The pass can cost $60, but I think it's worth it. Carly Caramanna

Using the park's TimeSaver pass is an absolute must.

I think it's worth it to purchase the TimeSaver when the park is busy, like during holidays and spring break .

This add-on allows for expedited entrance to most of the major attractions, like roller coasters.

It comes complimentary for all guests staying at the DreamMore Resort, but a basic one starts at $60 a person .

The ride is different from when it was at Silver Dollar City. Carly Caramanna

I always start my Dollywood day with a ride on Blazing Fury.

This attraction pre-dates the park to when it was Silver Dollar City , so it is chock-full of history.

This is a part dark ride, part roller coaster themed to the 1880s that utilizes some of the earliest forms of theme park audio-animatronics in theme parks.

One of the coolest things about the attractions is that theme parks around the world typically outsource roller-coaster construction to manufacturers, but this was built by the park's own in-house team. It's classic and a staple of my visits to the park.

Dollywood has amazing food options. Carly Caramanna

I always have Dollywood's pulled-pork sandwich for lunch.

Dollywood's food is award-winning and some of the best I've found at any theme park .

There are numerous BBQ options celebrating the regional delight, but my favorite is the award-winning pulled-pork sandwich.

Located at Hickory Hollow BBQ, it's easy to pass this up since it's from an unassuming counter service. If you are looking for something shareable, the eatery also loads the pork on top of perfectly crisp fries that are just as good.

You can watch the pork rinds get made. Carly Caramanna

Pork rinds are a rite of passage for any Dollywood trip.

For a truly unique theme-park snack , try the park's pork rinds.

The distinctly Southern snacks are actually made right before your eyes in the park at an open-air kiosk. They are served warm and incredibly fresh.

The Lightning Rod goes so fast. Carly Caramanna

A Dollywood trip for me isn't complete without going on my favorite coaster.

Dollywood is home to 50 attractions, but the roller coasters are my favorite.

The Lightning Rod is one of the best in the country and is a unique hybrid steel and wooden coaster. It reaches speeds of up to 73 mph and I love the generous amount of air time.

The bear ride isn't just for kids. Carly Caramanna

The bear ride is hilariously fun for all ages.

Dollywood's newest expansion Wildwood Grove is one of its most highly-themed lands.

The Black Bear Trail attraction may appear to be a children's ride, but it's just as fun for adults . Guests are seated on the back of a "black bear" as they ride around a mystical forest trail.

The ride vehicle goes up and down, almost mimicking a horse, and it's just pure, silly fun.

The chapel has a special connection to Dolly Parton. Carly Caramanna

I love strolling past the park's beautiful chapel.

The park is home to a beautiful white chapel that is open every day and hosts services on Sunday.

This iconic structure actually predates the park to 1973 and is themed to an early 20th-century Appalachian church.

The park's chaplain Joey Buck shared with me that when Parton was touring the site of what would become her theme park, she discovered the chapel was named after Robert F. Thomas — the very man who delivered Parton in 1946.

It's since become an important fixture of the theme park and a celebration of the man who dedicated his life to the nearby rural communities.

You can buy a lot of handmade products. Carly Caramanna

I love checking out the park's unique shops.

One of the most unique parts of Dollywood is the specialty shops that celebrate the craftsmen who settled in the Smoky Mountains many years ago.

These master craftsmen offer guests a front-row seat to their creative processes as they make glass-blown items, customized leather belts, and more one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

I've learned that, although Dollywood is seasonal, these craftsmen work year-round to keep up with the demand of their products.

This is a perk for those staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort. Carly Caramanna

I always utilize the free trolley when I stay at the resort.

Guests staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort are provided with complimentary trolley transportation between the park and the resort .

I love to use this free and easy service as it transports you between both properties within minutes without having to worry about your own vehicle.

I like to head to the resort to grab a cocktail. Carly Caramanna

An afternoon break at DreamMore Resort is a must.

Given the convenience of the resort trolley, I love taking an afternoon break at the DreamMore Resort. In addition to having a gorgeous outdoor pool, it has plenty of indoor nooks for relaxing.

My favorite pastime is enjoying a cocktail from the lounge and some light bites.

Dollywood has some iconic food and drink festivals. Carly Caramanna

I enjoy the specialty dining events.

I like the park's annual food festivals, like Food & Flower Festival, and these celebrations extend to the resort.

My favorite event is an annual winemaker's dinner held in partnership with the Biltmore Wine Estate.

Dollywood has really stepped it up in recent years with its seasonal entertainment. Carly Caramanna

Seeing the drone show is a must in the summer.

My new favorite is the fireworks and drone show that is a part of the Summer Celebration. This 30-minute, multi-sensory production features 400 drones that fly in the air while synchronized to music and choreographed fireworks.

It takes place with the stunning Smoky Mountains as a natural backdrop.

My husband and I eating fried chicken at the "Pirates Voyage" show. Carly Caramanna

I love to dine at one of the nearby dinner-theater shows.

I love dining at one of the Dollywood-operated dinner-theater shows nearby.

These multi-course meals feature a live show with several unique themes to choose from, including "Dolly Parton's Stampede" and the "Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud."

"Pirates Voyage" is a particularly fun show with live actors, adorable animal actors, and an elaborate set complete with water stunts.

The food — especially the perfectly crisp and juicy fried chicken — is also worth getting.

Dollywood is famous for its cinnamon bread. Carly Caramanna

I can never resist the merch that celebrates both Dolly and the park.

Even though I am a frequent visitor, I can never resist the park's merchandise. One of my favorite collections is dedicated to the park's iconic cinnamon bread.

The Spotlight Bakery has amazing cookies. Carly Caramanna

A stop at the Spotlight bakery is a must on the way out.

I love ending my day with a visit to the park's Spotlight Bakery, located just near the exit.

The place is known for its 25-pound apple pie , but I usually will sample one of the seasonal goodies or excellent cookies.

DreamMore Resort has a lot of perks. Carly Caramanna

DreamMore Resorts nightly s’mores is a fun way to end the day.

The DreamMore Resort is host to several activities that come complimentary with stay, like a daily lemonade happy hour and evening bedtime stories.

My favorite is a nightly s'mores-making event that takes place around a campfire near the outdoor pool.

The staff makes it an entire experience with lively music and it's a fun way to end the day.