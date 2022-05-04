ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've been going to Dollywood for 10 years. Here are 18 things I always do when I visit.

By Carly Caramanna
 2 days ago
I've been going to Dollywood for years and I have a few favorite spots, foods, and activities.

Carly Caramanna

An early breakfast at Song & Hearth is a must.
You can get breakfast meats, eggs, biscuits, and more.

Carly Caramanna

I love to enjoy a good breakfast before the park opens so I'm fueled and ready for rides.

My favorite is Song & Hearth, located at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa.

It serves up the Southern flavors of the region in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Its affordable breakfast buffet is absolutely delicious and I love the sausage gravy and biscuits.

I always make sure to arrive right when the park opens.
When you get to the park, head to the popular spots first.

Carly Caramanna

After visiting for many years, I've discovered that if you get to the park for opening you can usually knock out a few of the most sought-after attractions right off the bat before the crowds come in.

Using the park's TimeSaver pass is an absolute must.
The pass can cost $60, but I think it's worth it.

Carly Caramanna

I think it's worth it to purchase the TimeSaver when the park is busy, like during holidays and spring break .

This add-on allows for expedited entrance to most of the major attractions, like roller coasters.

It comes complimentary for all guests staying at the DreamMore Resort, but a basic one starts at $60 a person .

I always start my Dollywood day with a ride on Blazing Fury.
The ride is different from when it was at Silver Dollar City.

Carly Caramanna

This attraction pre-dates the park to when it was Silver Dollar City , so it is chock-full of history.

This is a part dark ride, part roller coaster themed to the 1880s that utilizes some of the earliest forms of theme park audio-animatronics in theme parks.

One of the coolest things about the attractions is that theme parks around the world typically outsource roller-coaster construction to manufacturers, but this was built by the park's own in-house team. It's classic and a staple of my visits to the park.

I always have Dollywood's pulled-pork sandwich for lunch.
Dollywood has amazing food options.

Carly Caramanna

Dollywood's food is award-winning and some of the best I've found at any theme park .

There are numerous BBQ options celebrating the regional delight, but my favorite is the award-winning pulled-pork sandwich.

Located at Hickory Hollow BBQ, it's easy to pass this up since it's from an unassuming counter service. If you are looking for something shareable, the eatery also loads the pork on top of perfectly crisp fries that are just as good.

Pork rinds are a rite of passage for any Dollywood trip.
You can watch the pork rinds get made.

Carly Caramanna

For a truly unique theme-park snack , try the park's pork rinds.

The distinctly Southern snacks are actually made right before your eyes in the park at an open-air kiosk. They are served warm and incredibly fresh.

A Dollywood trip for me isn't complete without going on my favorite coaster.
The Lightning Rod goes so fast.

Carly Caramanna

Dollywood is home to 50 attractions, but the roller coasters are my favorite.

The Lightning Rod is one of the best in the country and is a unique hybrid steel and wooden coaster. It reaches speeds of up to 73 mph and I love the generous amount of air time.

The bear ride is hilariously fun for all ages.
The bear ride isn't just for kids.

Carly Caramanna

Dollywood's newest expansion Wildwood Grove is one of its most highly-themed lands.

The Black Bear Trail attraction may appear to be a children's ride, but it's just as fun for adults . Guests are seated on the back of a "black bear" as they ride around a mystical forest trail.

The ride vehicle goes up and down, almost mimicking a horse, and it's just pure, silly fun.

I love strolling past the park's beautiful chapel.
The chapel has a special connection to Dolly Parton.

Carly Caramanna

The park is home to a beautiful white chapel that is open every day and hosts services on Sunday.

This iconic structure actually predates the park to 1973 and is themed to an early 20th-century Appalachian church.

The park's chaplain Joey Buck shared with me that when Parton was touring the site of what would become her theme park, she discovered the chapel was named after Robert F. Thomas — the very man who delivered Parton in 1946.

It's since become an important fixture of the theme park and a celebration of the man who dedicated his life to the nearby rural communities.

I love checking out the park's unique shops.
You can buy a lot of handmade products.

Carly Caramanna

One of the most unique parts of Dollywood is the specialty shops that celebrate the craftsmen who settled in the Smoky Mountains many years ago.

These master craftsmen offer guests a front-row seat to their creative processes as they make glass-blown items, customized leather belts, and more one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

I've learned that, although Dollywood is seasonal, these craftsmen work year-round to keep up with the demand of their products.

I always utilize the free trolley when I stay at the resort.
This is a perk for those staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort.

Carly Caramanna

Guests staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort are provided with complimentary trolley transportation between the park and the resort .

I love to use this free and easy service as it transports you between both properties within minutes without having to worry about your own vehicle.

An afternoon break at DreamMore Resort is a must.
I like to head to the resort to grab a cocktail.

Carly Caramanna

Given the convenience of the resort trolley, I love taking an afternoon break at the DreamMore Resort. In addition to having a gorgeous outdoor pool, it has plenty of indoor nooks for relaxing.

My favorite pastime is enjoying a cocktail from the lounge and some light bites.

I enjoy the specialty dining events.
Dollywood has some iconic food and drink festivals.

Carly Caramanna

I like the park's annual food festivals, like Food & Flower Festival, and these celebrations extend to the resort.

My favorite event is an annual winemaker's dinner held in partnership with the Biltmore Wine Estate.

Seeing the drone show is a must in the summer.
Dollywood has really stepped it up in recent years with its seasonal entertainment.

Carly Caramanna

My new favorite is the fireworks and drone show that is a part of the Summer Celebration. This 30-minute, multi-sensory production features 400 drones that fly in the air while synchronized to music and choreographed fireworks.

It takes place with the stunning Smoky Mountains as a natural backdrop.

I love to dine at one of the nearby dinner-theater shows.
My husband and I eating fried chicken at the "Pirates Voyage" show.

Carly Caramanna

I love dining at one of the Dollywood-operated dinner-theater shows nearby.

These multi-course meals feature a live show with several unique themes to choose from, including "Dolly Parton's Stampede" and the "Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud."

"Pirates Voyage" is a particularly fun show with live actors, adorable animal actors, and an elaborate set complete with water stunts.

The food — especially the perfectly crisp and juicy fried chicken — is also worth getting.

I can never resist the merch that celebrates both Dolly and the park.
Dollywood is famous for its cinnamon bread.

Carly Caramanna

Even though I am a frequent visitor, I can never resist the park's merchandise. One of my favorite collections is dedicated to the park's iconic cinnamon bread.

A stop at the Spotlight bakery is a must on the way out.
The Spotlight Bakery has amazing cookies.

Carly Caramanna

I love ending my day with a visit to the park's Spotlight Bakery, located just near the exit.

The place is known for its 25-pound apple pie , but I usually will sample one of the seasonal goodies or excellent cookies.

DreamMore Resorts nightly s’mores is a fun way to end the day.
DreamMore Resort has a lot of perks.

Carly Caramanna

The DreamMore Resort is host to several activities that come complimentary with stay, like a daily lemonade happy hour and evening bedtime stories.

My favorite is a nightly s'mores-making event that takes place around a campfire near the outdoor pool.

The staff makes it an entire experience with lively music and it's a fun way to end the day.

Read the original article on Insider

