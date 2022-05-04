Man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage during Netflix comedy show was carrying a knife attached to a fake gun, police say

Dave Chappelle onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30 in Cleveland. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The police say a man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage had a knife attached to a fake gun.

The police said he was arrested and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was said to be treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released from police custody.

The police say the man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at a show Tuesday was armed with a knife attached to a replica gun.

A man was recorded on video rushing onto the stage at the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival at the Hollywood Bowl and ramming into the comedian , after which a tussle ensued.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Insider the suspect, identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. at the venue and was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released from police custody, the department said.

The BuzzFeed journalist Brianna Sacks tweeted that she was at the Hollywood Bowl during the incident and that the man who rushed the stage was beaten by "at least 10" people before being loaded into an ambulance for treatment.

Another reporter, Stephanie Wash of ABC News , tweeted afterward that Chris Rock, who had performed earlier in the night, joined Chappelle onstage and alluded to being attacked at this year's Oscars, joking, "Was that Will Smith?"