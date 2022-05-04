ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage during Netflix comedy show was carrying a knife attached to a fake gun, police say

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdOob_0fSjn4pV00
Dave Chappelle onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30 in Cleveland.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

  • The police say a man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage had a knife attached to a fake gun.
  • The police said he was arrested and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
  • He was said to be treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released from police custody.

The police say the man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at a show Tuesday was armed with a knife attached to a replica gun.

A man was recorded on video rushing onto the stage at the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival at the Hollywood Bowl and ramming into the comedian , after which a tussle ensued.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Insider the suspect, identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. at the venue and was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released from police custody, the department said.

The BuzzFeed journalist Brianna Sacks tweeted that she was at the Hollywood Bowl during the incident and that the man who rushed the stage was beaten by "at least 10" people before being loaded into an ambulance for treatment.

Another reporter, Stephanie Wash of ABC News , tweeted afterward that Chris Rock, who had performed earlier in the night, joined Chappelle onstage and alluded to being attacked at this year's Oscars, joking, "Was that Will Smith?"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Chris Rock
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed#Police#Violent Crime#Abc News
Primetimer

Howard Stern: Will Smith should've been treated like the Dave Chappelle attacker

Reflecting on his stint on America's Got Talent, Stern said this morning of a man tackling Chappelle during his Netflix Is a Joke Fest performance at the Hollywood Bowl: "I always thought it’s these live shows and everything, it’s crazy because people are getting nuttier and nuttier and they’re going to use these opportunities to attack people." Stern added: “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle — as soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f*cking beat the shit out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker No Longer Facing Felony Charge

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that the man they believe attacked Dave Chappelle on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival is no longer facing a felony charge. "The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Footage of Dave Chappelle’s stage attack and Chris Rock’s ‘wild’ Will Smith response shared online

Footage of Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage and the Will Smith comment Chris Rock made in response has been shared online. Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him. Footage shared by those in attendance shows security detaining the man and taking him away.The real surprise came when Rock, who was also performing the event, came on stage and asked Chappelle: “Was that Will Smith?”This was a reference to the controversial incident that saw Smith slap Rock while he was presenting...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

387K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy