14 cool pairs of men's sneakers to up your spring outfit game, from the classics to new launches you haven't seen yet

Converse

As an avid sneaker collector, spring is my favorite time of the year to finally wear all the sneakers I bought over the fall and winter. At this point in the season, all of the snow, muddy slush, and built-up salt should be washed away, leaving clear grounds for fresh sneakers to be worn.

If you haven't already bought a bunch of new sneakers, there are still plenty amazing of cool options you can pick up right now in time for spring. Your choices can be as simple as getting a fresh pair of your all-time favorites, picking a bright and fun colorway of a new style, or buying a technical shoe for spring activities like running or hiking.

From lightweight and airy sneakers that will allow you to feel the spring breeze, to waterproof sneakers to keep your feet dry during spring showers, these are our favorite shoes to step up your outfits this season.

Below, you'll find 14 cool pairs of men's sneakers to up your spring outfit game.

Cariuma

Cariuma Salvas

Inspired by skate shoes, the Cariuma Salvas has amazing cushioning for long days on your feet. Cariuma will also plant 10 trees for every pair of sneakers sold, making it one of our favorite sustainable brands.

New Balance

New Balance Made in USA 993

The "dad shoe" trend hasn't gone anywhere and New Balance is probably the most quintessential brands for that style. This 993 in particular, features a classic New Balance grey colorway and is made in the USA using a combination of premium suede and mesh.

Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 is a staple year-round, but there's nothing like a fresh white pair for spring.

Timberland

Bee Line x Timberland Solar Ridge

Designed in collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club's Bee Line brand, this trail-ready hiking shoe has the lightweight feel of sneakers with the rugged construction Timberland is known for. They also use Gore-Tex liners to make them waterproof, yet breathable.

Wolf and Shepherd

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Victory Trainer

Wolf and Shepherd is known for its dress shoes with sneaker-like comfort, but the new Crossover Victory Trainer is a true multi-purpose shoe. With both training sneaker-inspired technology and workwear styling, you can wear them in the office, the street, and everywhere in between.

Greats

Greats Wilson

Featuring recycled canvas uppers, the Greats Wilson is a light and air shoe that will pair well with all of your casual clothes this spring.

Adidas

Allbirds x Adizero 2.94 KG CO2

Allbirds and Adidas teamed up to create a performance running sneaker with the lowest carbon footprint ever. If you're looking for a dependable runner that's equally groundbreaking and comfortable, this is it.

Learn more about them here .

Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2

As the successor to Allbirds' original Dasher running sneaker, the Tree Dasher 2 is lighter, more sustainable, and more comfortable. The breathable upper makes it perfect for spring weather.

Read my full review here .

Rothhy's

Rothy's RS01

Featuring an upper made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles, the RS01 is super sustainable, stretchy, and machine washable.

Read my full review on the Rothy's RS01 here .

Everlane

Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoe

Inspired by old-school tennis shoe silhouettes, the ReLeather Tennis has a great casual style. White leather and gum outsoles in a hard combination to beat, too.

Adidas

Adidas NMD_V3

When the Adidas NMD was originally released in 2015, it completely took over the casual comfort and travel footwear space. Now, Adidas is on its third version of the silhouette and it features more Boost cushioning than ever before. If you want day-long comfort during your spring adventures, these are a great choice .

Converse

Converse Chuck 70 Season Color High Top

With similar styling as the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 70 features updated cushioning technology. Just in time for spring, the brand released a collection of seasonal colors, including this bright blue.

Vessi

Vessi Everyday Move $112.00 FROM VESSI Originally $140.00 | Save 20%

Designed to be 100% waterproof, breathable, and easy to slip on, Vessi's Everyday Move sneakers will keep you prepared for spring weather — rain or shine.

Adidas

Adidas Terrex AX4 Primegreen Rain.RDY Hiking Shoe

If you're planning to go on hikes this season, this Adidas Terrex Hiking Shoe will give you the grip you need on any terrain. They're also waterproof, so you can keep hiking in the rain or wear them as your street style sneaker on gross weather days.