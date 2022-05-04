ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 cool pairs of men's sneakers to up your spring outfit game, from the classics to new launches you haven't seen yet

By Amir Ismael
As an avid sneaker collector, spring is my favorite time of the year to finally wear all the sneakers I bought over the fall and winter. At this point in the season, all of the snow, muddy slush, and built-up salt should be washed away, leaving clear grounds for fresh sneakers to be worn.

If you haven't already bought a bunch of new sneakers, there are still plenty amazing of cool options you can pick up right now in time for spring. Your choices can be as simple as getting a fresh pair of your all-time favorites, picking a bright and fun colorway of a new style, or buying a technical shoe for spring activities like running or hiking.

From lightweight and airy sneakers that will allow you to feel the spring breeze, to waterproof sneakers to keep your feet dry during spring showers, these are our favorite shoes to step up your outfits this season.

Below, you'll find 14 cool pairs of men's sneakers to up your spring outfit game.

Cariuma Salvas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzdq9_0fSjmSn500

Cariuma

$98.00 FROM CARIUMA

Inspired by skate shoes, the Cariuma Salvas has amazing cushioning for long days on your feet. Cariuma will also plant 10 trees for every pair of sneakers sold, making it one of our favorite sustainable brands.

New Balance Made in USA 993
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1r39_0fSjmSn500

New Balance

$199.99 FROM NEW BALANCE

The "dad shoe" trend hasn't gone anywhere and New Balance is probably the most quintessential brands for that style. This 993 in particular, features a classic New Balance grey colorway and is made in the USA using a combination of premium suede and mesh.

Nike Air Force 1 Low
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGPEs_0fSjmSn500

Nike

$100.00 FROM NIKE

The Nike Air Force 1 is a staple year-round, but there's nothing like a fresh white pair for spring.

Bee Line x Timberland Solar Ridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6zUV_0fSjmSn500

Timberland

$170.00 FROM TIMBERLAND

Designed in collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club's Bee Line brand, this trail-ready hiking shoe has the lightweight feel of sneakers with the rugged construction Timberland is known for. They also use Gore-Tex liners to make them waterproof, yet breathable.

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Victory Trainer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113lPy_0fSjmSn500

Wolf and Shepherd

$250.00 FROM WOLF AND SHEPHERD


Wolf and Shepherd is known for its dress shoes with sneaker-like comfort, but the new Crossover Victory Trainer is a true multi-purpose shoe. With both training sneaker-inspired technology and workwear styling, you can wear them in the office, the street, and everywhere in between.

Greats Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vEGc_0fSjmSn500

Greats

$99.00 FROM GREATS


Featuring recycled canvas uppers, the Greats Wilson is a light and air shoe that will pair well with all of your casual clothes this spring.

Allbirds x Adizero 2.94 KG CO2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbqpv_0fSjmSn500

Adidas

$120.00 FROM ADIDAS

Allbirds and Adidas teamed up to create a performance running sneaker with the lowest carbon footprint ever. If you're looking for a dependable runner that's equally groundbreaking and comfortable, this is it.

Learn more about them here .

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8w8g_0fSjmSn500

Allbirds

$135.00 FROM ALLBIRDS

As the successor to Allbirds' original Dasher running sneaker, the Tree Dasher 2 is lighter, more sustainable, and more comfortable. The breathable upper makes it perfect for spring weather.

Read my full review here .

Rothy's RS01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJ6es_0fSjmSn500

Rothhy's

$175.00 FROM ROTHY'S

Featuring an upper made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles, the RS01 is super sustainable, stretchy, and machine washable.

Read my full review on the Rothy's RS01 here .

Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssS6I_0fSjmSn500

Everlane

$110.00 FROM EVERLANE

Inspired by old-school tennis shoe silhouettes, the ReLeather Tennis has a great casual style.  White leather and gum outsoles in a hard combination to beat, too.

Adidas NMD_V3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432bm1_0fSjmSn500

Adidas

$160.00 FROM ADIDAS

When the Adidas NMD was originally released in 2015, it completely took over the casual comfort and travel footwear space. Now, Adidas is on its third version of the silhouette and it features more Boost cushioning than ever before. If you want day-long comfort during your spring adventures, these are a great choice .

Converse Chuck 70 Season Color High Top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xs2q8_0fSjmSn500

Converse

$85.00 FROM CONVERSE

With similar styling as the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 70 features updated cushioning technology. Just in time for spring, the brand released a collection of seasonal colors, including this bright blue.

Vessi Everyday Move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xgGW_0fSjmSn500

Vessi

$112.00 FROM VESSI Originally $140.00 | Save 20%

Designed to be 100% waterproof, breathable, and easy to slip on, Vessi's Everyday Move sneakers will keep you prepared for spring weather — rain or shine.

Adidas Terrex AX4 Primegreen Rain.RDY Hiking Shoe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44otzn_0fSjmSn500

Adidas

$110.00 FROM ADIDAS

If you're planning to go on hikes this season, this Adidas Terrex Hiking Shoe will give you the grip you need on any terrain. They're also waterproof, so you can keep hiking in the rain or wear them as your street style sneaker on gross weather days.

Community Policy