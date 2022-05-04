Fifth Third Aims to Provide 300,000 Meals to Fight Hunger in Metro Atlanta

Customers, employees tackle food insecurity

one community at a time through Fifth Third Day XXXI initiative

ATLANTA – Employees of Fifth Third Bank Georgia will celebrate Fifth Third Day by working to provide 300,000 meals to people facing food insecurity. Food donations and volunteerism efforts will occur in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank, Urban Recipe, Inc., Kennesaw State University CARE and Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta.

This initiative is a part of Fifth Third’s annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on May 3. The Bank recognizes the date, 5/3 on the calendar, as Fifth Third Day.

“We are honored to serve our community by helping to provide meals for those who are dealing with food insecurity,” said Randy Koporc, regional president of Fifth Third Bank, Georgia.

“For the last two years, we have contributed more than 175,000 meals annually during Fifth Third Day, and this year we aim to provide 300,000. At our core, the Bank is committed to making a difference in the community but on our special day, we do it bigger and better.”

The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 Fifth Third and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. This year’s theme is tackling food insecurity one community at a time.

The goal is to help provide 5.3 million meals- of those, 1.5 million meals* will go directly to Feeding America ® and the remaining meals will be provided through efforts supporting local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint. Customers also will have an opportunity to support hunger relief by purchasing shields for $1 at all Fifth Third locations.

For the last four years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America ® and member food banks to serve communities. The organization estimates at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs during the health and economic crisis. The Feeding America ® network has continued to provide food for families across the country.

“Fifth Third Bank is committed to helping us fight hunger in our communities, from volunteering to food donations and participating in our Hunger Walk Run,” Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank said.

“With nearly 715,000 food insecure people in our service area, the meals provided by Fifth Third will have a big impact. We are grateful for their help.”

“Fifth Third is an integral part of the communities we serve because our employees live, work and play in the same cities, towns and neighborhoods that our customers do,” Aleta Young, Community and Economic Development Manager of Fifth Third Bank said. “Fifth Third Day is another opportunity for us to serve the community and to be the best corporate citizen we can be.”

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its customers and communities please visit here .

The post Fifth Third Aims to Provide 300,000 Meals to Fight Hunger in Metro Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .