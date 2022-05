The Warriors vs. Grizzlies series has been the most competitive matchup of the second round with each game being decided in the final minutes. Ja Morant's Game 2 heroics lifted the Grizz to a home victory, tying the series at 1 as the two team's travel to the Chase Center with the Warriors taking home court. While Memphis lost Game 1, 117-116, the No. 2 seed has covered both games, making them 5-1 against the Warriors this season against the spread.

