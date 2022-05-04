ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial set for Henrico police officer charged in 2021 shooting death of Norfolk man

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trial has been set for the Henrico County police officer charged in the shooting death of a Norfolk man after a crash on Interstate 64 last year.

Henrico County police officer Timothy Grant Million III was indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge by a grand jury in February after being accused of killing Tony Elliot Singleton, a 53-year-old man from Norfolk, after a car crash along Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico.

According to police, Million responded to a single-vehicle crash along I-64 and east of Interstate 295 on Nov. 6, 2021, after authorities received a report of a car that flipped multiple times.

Henrico officer charged in shooting of Norfolk man on I-64

Million shot Singleton “during an encounter” after responding to the crash, police said last year without providing any other details.

The grand jury heard testimony from witnesses, was shown body camera footage and provided with evidence that Singleton was found with a bladed weapon in his waistband, Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in February.

READ MORE: Man killed in Henrico police shooting, crash identified

Taylor told 8News after the indictment that her office didn’t make arguments to the jurors, but only shared evidence for them to “make their own determination.” According to Taylor, the decision to indict Millions on the voluntary manslaughter charge was unanimous.

On Monday, the judge overseeing the case set a date for a jury trial for Oct. 11-14.

In Virginia, a voluntary manslaughter charge carries between a year to a 10-year sentence. Million is still on paid leave, a Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

