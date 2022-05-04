76ers vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 bets from model on 86-58 run

The Miami Heat have quietly looked spectacular thus far in the playoffs. They easily handled the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. To be completely honest, they have been aided a bit by injuries to opposing stars. Early on in the series with the Hawks, Atlanta lost their center Clint Capela who is their rim protector and best defensive player. Then news broke prior to the series with the Sixers that Joel Embiid is dealing with a facial fracture and a concussion, costing him the first two games of the series. Embiid is currently listed as ‘out’ for Game 3, but that could change is he passes concussion protocols. Knowing that, we’ll be making our Miami Heat three bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO