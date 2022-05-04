ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Heat prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 bets from model on 86-58 run

By The Black Chronicle News Service
The Philadelphia 76ers aim to bounce back on Wednesday evening at FTX Arena. The 76ers lost Game 1 to the Miami Heat on Monday, trailing for the vast majority of a double-digit defeat. In Game 2, the Heat aim to take a commanding position before the series pivots to Philadelphia. Joel...

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past 76ers 119-103 in Game 2

MIAMI -- — Bam Adebayo caught a lob for an alley-oop dunk midway through the fourth quarter, then threw a lob to Jimmy Butler for another dunk about a minute later. Joel Embiid could complicate those plays going forward — and the Miami Heat are heading north expecting that he might be waiting for them.
Miami Heat: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Miami Heat have quietly looked spectacular thus far in the playoffs. They easily handled the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. To be completely honest, they have been aided a bit by injuries to opposing stars. Early on in the series with the Hawks, Atlanta lost their center Clint Capela who is their rim protector and best defensive player. Then news broke prior to the series with the Sixers that Joel Embiid is dealing with a facial fracture and a concussion, costing him the first two games of the series. Embiid is currently listed as ‘out’ for Game 3, but that could change is he passes concussion protocols. Knowing that, we’ll be making our Miami Heat three bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid spent the week groggy from a concussion. His busted thumb needs surgery. MVP form? Not yet. But Embiid wore his black mask and injected the 76ers — and a skittish fanbase -- with revitalized championship aspirations. Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return...
