New luxury apartment tower The Langley to replace Ashby high-rise on Boulevard Oaks

 2 days ago

Some 15 years ago, a turf war ensued between Boulevard Oaks/Rice University-area residents and the developers of a mixed-use tower, then dubbed the Ashby high-rise.

While locals filed a suit against Buckhead Investment Partners, a judge eventually sided with developers in 2016, though the embattled property at 1717 Bissonnet St. has yet to be developed.

That all may change, as national developer StreetLights Residential has teamed with El Paso-based Hunt Companies, Inc. to now construct The Langley, a new luxury rental community. The targeted completion date is 2025, per StreetLights press materials.

The targeted completion date is 2025, per StreetLights press materials.

Community Impact Houston

City Place begins site preparation for 400-acre residential project

Site preparation has officially begun to make way for a new 400-acre residential project in City Place, officials with developer CDC Houston announced in a news release May 3. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, CDC Houston announced a new partnership with Arizona-based DMB Development in June 2021 with plans of adding roughly 600 new single- and multifamily housing units to the 2,000-acre master-planned community by 2023. City Place is currently home to two single-family housing communities—Audubon Grove and Harper Woods—and three multifamily housing communities—The Belvedere, The Mark and The Canopy.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grand Living at Tuscan Lakes coming to League City

Grand Living at Tuscan Lakes is under construction at 1850 E. League City Parkway, League City. The four-story, 211,000-square-foot building will have over 180 units for senior citizens along with several amenities, including a library, theater, fitness center, spa, chapel, outdoor spaces and more. Completion is expected in spring 2023. 346-646-7850. www.grandliving.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KVUE

'Cut' catalytic converter ban passed by Houston City Council

HOUSTON — Houston city leaders on Wednesday voted to outlaw the sale and possession of certain catalytic converters as thefts have dramatically risen across the country and here at home. The ordinance makes it illegal to have a used catalytic converter that was cut from its original vehicle unless...
KHOU

Take a look at DSW's new shoe buying experience

HOUSTON — "Warehouse Reimagined" is the new DSW retail store format. It's the first launch of this for the company's 700+ stores across North America. Hedwig Village location (at 9419 Katy Freeway, between Bunker Hill and Echo Lane) Saturday, May 7th. Starting at 10 A.M. There will be giveaways...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

La India Bonita returning to League City

Popular burrito restaurant La India Bonita will return to League City within the next several months. The eatery, which has been closed for over a year after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St. League City officials said work will be underway this spring and that the restaurant may open this year. www.facebook.com/laindiabonitalc.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

