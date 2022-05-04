ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFPA, ESFI raise awareness of alternative energy technologies

Electricity helps make our lives easier, but its potential for shock and fire-related hazards is real and often underestimated. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) actively supports National Electrical Safety Month, an annual campaign sponsored by Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), which raises awareness of potential home electrical hazards, the importance of electrical fire safety, and the safety of electrical and non-electrical workers, each May.

This year’s theme, “Energy Resilience,” focuses on how emerging technology, including photovoltaics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, can provide energy resilience to homes and businesses and help communities adapt to these changes safely.

“In today’s world, technological advancements are found in many areas of our lives,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “While there are efficiency and green benefits associated with alternative energy sources, not everyone is aware of the fire and electrical hazards associated with them. National Electrical Safety Month helps educate people about these new technologies and the risks they pose to structures, occupants, and first responders.”

According to NFPA and ESFI, contact with electricity is a leading cause of home and workplace injuries and fatalities, and with new technologies comes added dangers.

Homeowners can take these steps to reduce risk:

Have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician to ensure a home’s electrical system is installed to meet local codes and can accommodate additional loads imposed from charging electric vehicles.

Use surge protective devices to help guard against voltage surges that may occur during power shut-offs and restarts, negatively impacting electronics and other sensitive equipment in the home office.

Perform regular testing of ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCI) and breakers, based on manufacturers instruction, to ensure systems operate safety and efficiently.

Last year, NFPA launched Faces of Fire/Electrical, a video awareness campaign focused on electrical hazards and created in collaboration with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. The series reminds everyone about the importance of taking action – at home and in the workplace – to stop electrical incidents from happening. The videos and related resources such as fact sheets, tip sheets, and reports can be found at nfpa.org/facesoffire.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit www.esfi.org.

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 325 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy, and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.

