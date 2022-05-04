ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags lowered to half-staff in recognition of Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of the life, legacy, and selfless sacrifice of former U.S. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch.

Sen. Hatch will lie in state at the Utah State Capitol Building on Wednesday, May 4.

Flags will be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise and returned to full-staff at sunset.

Hatch will lie in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday from 2 pm to 8 pm. The event is open to the public.

Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88


